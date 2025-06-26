Loop Industries Inc: Rising -45.06% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Loop Industries Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.33 on 06/04/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.85 on 05/14/25.

52-week price history of LOOP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Loop Industries Inc’s current trading price is -45.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.59%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.85 and $2.33. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.08M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining LOOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LOOP stands at 37.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 36.27.

LOOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.48%. The price of LOOP fallen by 14.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.35%.