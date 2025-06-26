JEF’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $82.68 on 01/06/25, and the lowest price during that time was $39.28, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of JEF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s current trading price is -33.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $39.28 and $82.68. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.4 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.92 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.26B and boasts a workforce of 7822 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

JEF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JEF stands at 3.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.

JEF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.38%. The price of JEF fallen by 9.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.57%.