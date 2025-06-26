IVVD’s Stock Dilemma: Invivyd Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, Invivyd Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.74 on 02/06/25, while the lowest value was $0.35 on 01/30/25.

52-week price history of IVVD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Invivyd Inc’s current trading price is -74.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.35 and $2.74. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 84.49M and boasts a workforce of 99 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

IVVD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVVD stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IVVD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -43.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 63.91%. The price of IVVD leaped by -5.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.10%.