IP: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.82%. The price of IP leaped by -2.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.02%.

The stock market performance of International Paper Co has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $60.36 on 11/25/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $41.50, recorded on 06/27/24.

52-week price history of IP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. International Paper Co’s current trading price is -23.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.50 and $60.36. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

International Paper Co (IP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.49B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

IP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IP stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

