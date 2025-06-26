ILMN’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -11.64% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.43%. The price of ILMN increased 16.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.20%.

Illumina Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $156.66 on 11/05/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $68.70 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ILMN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Illumina Inc’s current trading price is -40.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.71%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $68.70 and $156.66. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.69 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Illumina Inc (ILMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.76B and boasts a workforce of 10370 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

ILMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ILMN stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.