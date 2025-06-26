Huntsman Corp (HUN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Huntsman Corp’s current trading price is -58.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.91%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.13 and $25.12. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 1.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.03 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Huntsman Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $25.12 on 09/27/24, while the lowest value was $10.13 on 06/23/25.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.81B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUN stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -55.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUN has leaped by -10.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.24%.