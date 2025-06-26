HDB’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.28%. The price of HDB fallen by 4.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.88%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $77.76 on 06/26/25, with the lowest value being $57.24 on 08/06/24.

52-week price history of HDB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -0.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $57.24 and $77.76. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.72 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.55B and boasts a workforce of 213527 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

HDB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HDB stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.22.