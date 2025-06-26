Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s current trading price is -83.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.30 and $9.43. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.45 million observed over the last three months.

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.43 on 11/06/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.30 on 05/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 138.08M and boasts a workforce of 2786 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How HAIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAIN stands at 1.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

HAIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -76.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HAIN has leaped by -18.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.00%.