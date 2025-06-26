GS’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $437.37 to $672.19 – What’s Next for Investors?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $672.19 on 06/26/25 and the lowest value was $437.37 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of GS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s current trading price is 1.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $437.37 to $672.19. In the Financial sector, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 209.76B and boasts a workforce of 46500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining GS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GS stands at 5.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.18.

GS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 47.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GS has fallen by 11.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.61%.