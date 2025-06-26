FL’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -8.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.37%. The price of FL fallen by 1.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.23%.

Foot Locker Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $33.94 on 08/26/24, and the lowest price during that time was $11.00, recorded on 04/16/25.

52-week price history of FL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Foot Locker Inc’s current trading price is -28.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.77%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $11.00 and $33.94. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.16 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 6.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Foot Locker Inc (FL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 47306 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

FL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FL stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.