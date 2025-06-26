EDIT’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -58.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 61.83%. The price of EDIT fallen by 28.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.79%.

The market performance of Editas Medicine Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.05 on 07/16/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.91 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of EDIT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Editas Medicine Inc’s current trading price is -64.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.91 and $6.05. The Editas Medicine Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.11 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.47M and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

EDIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDIT stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.