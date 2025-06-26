Ecopetrol SA ADR: Analyzing EC Stock Trends

Ecopetrol SA ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.60 on 07/05/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.21 on 11/13/24.

52-week price history of EC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ecopetrol SA ADR’s current trading price is -19.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.21 and $11.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.18B.

EC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EC stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

EC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EC has fallen by 8.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.81%.