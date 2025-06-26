Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dynex Capital, Inc’s current trading price is -16.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.79 and $14.52. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.92 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Dynex Capital, Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.52 on 03/10/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.79 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.29B and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DX stands at 5.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.94%. The price of DX fallen by 1.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.11%.