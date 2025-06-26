Dutch Bros Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Dutch Bros Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $86.88 on 02/18/25, and the lowest price during that time was $26.96, recorded on 08/08/24.

52-week price history of BROS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Dutch Bros Inc’s current trading price is -22.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $26.96 and $86.88. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.09B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

BROS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BROS stands at 1.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

BROS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 72.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BROS has leaped by -3.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.45%.