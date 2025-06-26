Cyngn Inc (CYN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cyngn Inc’s current trading price is -97.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 894.75%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.62 and $1600.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 85.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 49160.0 over the last three months.

The market performance of Cyngn Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1600.50 on 07/15/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.62, recorded on 03/12/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cyngn Inc (CYN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 645.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.11M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How CYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -96.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -48.80%. The price of CYN fallen by 672.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 779.37%.