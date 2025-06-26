CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $63.68 on 07/16/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.04 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CRSP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current trading price is -27.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $30.04 to $63.68. In the Healthcare sector, the CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.34 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01B and boasts a workforce of 393 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining CRSP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRSP stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

CRSP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.15%. The price of CRSP fallen by 23.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.61%.