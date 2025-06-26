Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -90.39% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $50.08 on 04/07/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.49 on 06/25/25.

52-week price history of LXEH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -96.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.49 and $50.08. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26M and boasts a workforce of 192 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining LXEH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LXEH stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

LXEH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -55.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LXEH has leaped by -19.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.91%.