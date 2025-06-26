CISO Global Inc (CISO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CISO Global Inc’s current trading price is -70.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 342.31%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.26 and $3.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.15 million over the last 3 months.

CISO Global Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.84 on 01/02/25 and the lowest value was $0.26 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CISO Global Inc (CISO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 155.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.85M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CISO stands at 1.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

CISO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 75.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CISO has leaped by -7.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.