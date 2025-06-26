Chegg Inc Inc. (CHGG) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -56.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHGG has fallen by 37.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.38%.

In terms of market performance, Chegg Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.81 on 07/26/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.44 on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of CHGG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Chegg Inc’s current trading price is -65.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 196.52%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.44 and $3.81. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 1.13 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.33 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Chegg Inc (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 101.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.07M and boasts a workforce of 1271 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

CHGG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.