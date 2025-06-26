Centrus Energy Corp Inc. (LEU) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 318.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 174.32%. The price of LEU fallen by 43.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.26%.

Centrus Energy Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $211.31 on 06/20/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.51 on 08/05/24.

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Centrus Energy Corp’s current trading price is -13.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 446.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $33.51 and $211.31. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.65 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.04 million over the last three months.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 161.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.12B and boasts a workforce of 322 employees.

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEU stands at 2.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.