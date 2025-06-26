Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Carlyle Group Inc’s current trading price is -12.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $33.02 and $57.50. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.14 million observed over the last three months.

Carlyle Group Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $57.50 on 01/29/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.02 on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.07B and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How CG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CG stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.81.

CG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CG has fallen by 8.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.29%.