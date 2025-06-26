BYRN’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 191.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.66%. The price of BYRN fallen by 28.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.33%.

Byrna Technologies Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $34.78 on 02/10/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.79 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BYRN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Byrna Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -11.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 293.20%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.79 and $34.78. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.52 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 694.65M and boasts a workforce of 167 employees.

BYRN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BYRN stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.