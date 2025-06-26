Butterfly Network Inc’s Mixed Bag: Down -35.44% in 6 Months, Down -21.15% in 30 Days

Butterfly Network Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.98 on 02/18/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.82 on 06/28/24.

52-week price history of BFLY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Butterfly Network Inc’s current trading price is -59.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.82 and $4.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 493.34M and boasts a workforce of 190 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

BFLY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFLY stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

BFLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 112.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -35.44%. The price of BFLY decreased -21.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.64%.