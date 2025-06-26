Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current trading price is -35.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.31%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.41 and $6.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.3 million over the last 3 months.

Brandywine Realty Trust experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.54 on 10/21/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.41 on 04/10/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 729.42M and boasts a workforce of 291 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDN stands at 2.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.26.

BDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BDN has leaped by -0.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.21%.