BIAF’s Stock Market Adventure: -83.41% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -83.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -68.25%. The price of BIAF fallen by 15.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 25.53%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.99 on 07/24/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.16 on 05/06/25.

52-week price history of BIAF Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -89.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.31%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.16 and $2.99. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 163.32 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 12.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.97M and boasts a workforce of 57 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

BIAF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIAF stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.