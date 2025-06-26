Behind P10 Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

P10 Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.28 on 11/29/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.12 on 07/02/24.

52-week price history of PX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. P10 Inc’s current trading price is -29.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.12 to $14.28. In the Financial sector, the P10 Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

P10 Inc (PX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining PX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PX stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.13.

PX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 21.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.00%. The price of PX leaped by -10.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.52%.