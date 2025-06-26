BCAX Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Bicara Therapeutics Inc had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of BCAX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Bicara Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -68.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.62%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.80 and $28.09. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.83 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 487.55M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining BCAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BCAX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BCAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price's performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.14%. The price of BCAX decreased -3.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.55%.