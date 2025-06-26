logo

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited Inc. (BDMD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 230.60%. The price of BDMD increased 22.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.20%.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of BDMD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -55.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 476.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.05 and $13.52. The Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 66960.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 216.16M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

BDMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDMD stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

