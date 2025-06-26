ASTI’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -76.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASTI has fallen by 43.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.50%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $12.00 on 07/08/24, with the lowest value being $1.10 on 06/25/25.

52-week price history of ASTI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -81.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.27%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.10 and $12.00. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 46.08 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 77090.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.13M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

ASTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.