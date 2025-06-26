ASML Stock: Exploring ASML Holding NV’s Growth

ASML Holding NV’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1110.09 on 07/11/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $578.51 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ASML Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ASML Holding NV’s current trading price is -28.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $578.51 and $1110.09. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 312.44B and boasts a workforce of 44027 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

ASML Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASML stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

ASML Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.58%. The price of ASML increased 4.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.31%.