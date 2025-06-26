Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -26.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.12%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.66 and $10.55. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.55 on 08/14/24, with the lowest value being $6.66 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.64B and boasts a workforce of 98615 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How ARCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARCO stands at 4.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.54.

ARCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.00%. The price of ARCO increased 2.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.36%.