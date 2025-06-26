Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbe Robotics Ltd’s current trading price is -64.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.85 and $5.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Arbe Robotics Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.09 on 01/07/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.85 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 187.72M and boasts a workforce of 144 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARBE stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ARBE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARBE has fallen by 5.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.80%.