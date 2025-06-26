Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd Inc. (ORIS) Price Performance

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a N/A of N/A.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORIS has leaped by -29.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.77%.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of ORIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -98.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -23.17%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.82 and $56.01. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.87M and boasts a workforce of 69 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

ORIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORIS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.