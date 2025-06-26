Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Deutsche Bank AG Inc. (DB) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 87.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 76.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DB has fallen by 6.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.47%.

In terms of market performance, Deutsche Bank AG had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.34 on 06/26/25, while the lowest value was $13.70 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of DB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Deutsche Bank AG’s current trading price is 1.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.70 and $29.34. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.15 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.52 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.89B and boasts a workforce of 89753 employees.

DB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.94.