Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Corebridge Financial Inc Inc. (CRBG) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 17.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.50%. The price of CRBG fallen by 7.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.97%.

Corebridge Financial Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $35.36 on 06/26/25 and a low of $23.69 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CRBG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Corebridge Financial Inc’s current trading price is -1.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.11%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $23.69 and $35.36. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 3.06 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.16 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.16B and boasts a workforce of 5200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

CRBG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRBG stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.