Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s current trading price is -6.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 298.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.21 and $0.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.95 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.66 million over the last 3 months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $0.88 on 06/06/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.21 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 505.69M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USAS stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

USAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 206.23% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 88.56%. The price of USAS fallen by 32.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.44%.

