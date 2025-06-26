ALGM Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

In terms of market performance, Allegro Microsystems Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $33.26 on 06/26/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $16.38 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of ALGM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Allegro Microsystems Inc’s current trading price is 1.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $16.38 to $33.26. In the Technology sector, the Allegro Microsystems Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.26B and boasts a workforce of 4060 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining ALGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALGM stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

ALGM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 24.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 56.76%. The price of ALGM fallen by 29.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.93%.