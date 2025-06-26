Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alamos Gold Inc’s current trading price is -15.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.35 and $31.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.02 million over the last three months.

Alamos Gold Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $31.00 on 04/16/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.35 on 07/02/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.05B and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGI stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

AGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 67.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.40%. The price of AGI fallen by 2.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.55%.