AIG’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.02%. The price of AIG increased 2.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.38%.

The market performance of American International Group Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $88.07 on 04/02/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $69.00 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of AIG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. American International Group Inc’s current trading price is -4.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.59%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $69.00 and $88.07. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 5.0 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.4 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American International Group Inc (AIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.35B and boasts a workforce of 22200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

AIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIG stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.