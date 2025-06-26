Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Advantage Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -68.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.04 and $4.16. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.6 million observed over the last three months.

Advantage Solutions Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.16 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.04 on 05/15/25.

Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 431.34M and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADV stands at 2.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -54.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.51%. The price of ADV fallen by 18.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.29%.