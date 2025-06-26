Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Acadia Realty Trust’s current trading price is -29.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.98 and $26.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.27 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.18 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of Acadia Realty Trust’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.29 on 11/29/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $16.98 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.46B and boasts a workforce of 129 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKR stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

AKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.50%. The price of AKR leaped by -4.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.92%.