Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Abbvie Inc’s current trading price is -15.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $163.52 and $218.66 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.47 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.54 million over the last three months.

Abbvie Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $218.66 on 03/10/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $163.52 on 07/03/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 327.47B and boasts a workforce of 55000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABBV stands at 49.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 45.44.

ABBV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.09%. The price of ABBV increased 1.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.05%.