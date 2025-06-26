A Tale of Resilience: Incyte Corp Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Incyte Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $83.95 on 11/08/24 and a low of $53.56 for the same time frame on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of INCY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Incyte Corp’s current trading price is -15.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $53.56 to $83.95. In the Healthcare sector, the Incyte Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Incyte Corp (INCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.67B and boasts a workforce of 2617 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining INCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INCY stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

INCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.60%. The price of INCY increased 8.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.46%.