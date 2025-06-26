A Closer Look at Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock Gains

The stock market performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $36.28 on 12/02/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $20.43, recorded on 07/16/24.

52-week price history of CNK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -15.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $20.43 and $36.28. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.52B and boasts a workforce of 29200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

CNK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNK stands at 9.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.94.

CNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 47.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.75%. The price of CNK leaped by -9.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.28%.