Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -65.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.69 and $38.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.89 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Zeta Global Holdings Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $38.20 on 11/11/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.69 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.08B and boasts a workforce of 2191 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.86, with a change in price of -5.65. Similarly, Zeta Global Holdings Corp recorded 5,360,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZETA stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

ZETA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zeta Global Holdings Corp over the last 50 days is 46.33%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.66% and 30.85%, respectively.

ZETA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZETA has leaped by -2.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.38%.