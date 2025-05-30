YETI Holdings Inc (YETI Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

YETI Holdings Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $45.25 on 12/11/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $26.61 on 04/16/25.

52-week price history of YETI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. YETI Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -32.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $26.61 and $45.25. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53B and boasts a workforce of 1340 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.49, with a change in price of -7.00. Similarly, YETI Holdings Inc recorded 2,122,841 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.66%.

Examining YETI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YETI stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

YETI Stock Stochastic Average

YETI Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.25%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.00% and 45.87%, respectively.

YETI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.95%. Over the past 30 days, the price of YETI has fallen by 6.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.73%.