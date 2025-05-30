logo

XTIA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

CROX

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -83.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of XTIA has fallen by 47.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.42%.

XTI Aerospace Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $507.50 on 06/05/24 and a low of $0.96 for the same time frame on 04/02/25.

52-week price history of XTIA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. XTI Aerospace Inc’s current trading price is -99.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.96 and $507.50. The XTI Aerospace Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.38M and boasts a workforce of 47 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3914, with a change in price of -8.6900. Similarly, XTI Aerospace Inc recorded 686,601 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.76%.

XTIA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XTIA stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

XTIA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, XTI Aerospace Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.81%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.84% and 84.96%, respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.