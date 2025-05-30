XRAY’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.00%. The price of XRAY fallen by 17.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.16%.

The stock market performance of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $28.25 on 06/03/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $12.16, recorded on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of XRAY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s current trading price is -42.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.16 and $28.25. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.27 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.25B and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.39, with a change in price of -2.42. Similarly, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc recorded 2,995,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.91%.

XRAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XRAY stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

XRAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc over the past 50 days is 83.07%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.37%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.98% and 72.18%, respectively, over the past 20 days.