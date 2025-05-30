Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -16.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.86 and $6.07. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.18 million over the last 3 months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.07 on 03/26/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.86 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 807.18M and boasts a workforce of 394 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.26, with a change in price of +1.58. Similarly, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc recorded 2,588,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.66%.

XERS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 54.53%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.41% and 57.36%, respectively.

XERS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 48.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 63.11%. The price of XERS increased 14.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.44%.