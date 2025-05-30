WY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WY has fallen by 0.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.42%.

Weyerhaeuser Co experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $34.03 on 09/27/24 and the lowest value was $24.10 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of WY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Weyerhaeuser Co’s current trading price is -23.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.10 and $34.03. The Weyerhaeuser Co’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 3.54 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.96 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.89B and boasts a workforce of 9440 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.25, with a change in price of -1.95. Similarly, Weyerhaeuser Co recorded 3,818,567 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.97%.

WY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WY stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

WY Stock Stochastic Average

Weyerhaeuser Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 31.83%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.55% and 33.73%, respectively.